Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Insider Sells $16,115.00 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) insider Gena L. Ashe sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $16,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Heard Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after buying an additional 107,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after buying an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 63,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,405,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATEX. TheStreet downgraded Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

