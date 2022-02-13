Anthony Vuoto Sells 3,937 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $200,590.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $49.57 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $611.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

IRMD has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IRadimed by 24.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IRadimed by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IRadimed by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

