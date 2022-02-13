Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,600 ($21.64) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,145 ($15.48). Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s previous close.

ANTO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.33) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,378.89 ($18.65).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,366.50 ($18.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of £13.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.67). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,355.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,406.24.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

