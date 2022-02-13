Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $301.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

AON traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a 12-month low of $221.82 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.60.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

