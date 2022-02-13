Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 350,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,584 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.2% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $168.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

