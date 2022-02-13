Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

APDN stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.36). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 158.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

