AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Lowered to $116.00 at BTIG Research

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.07.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,741,293 shares of company stock valued at $706,355,160. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,850,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,226,000 after buying an additional 1,137,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,005,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,011,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

