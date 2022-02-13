ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 630,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 54,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $147,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 35,091 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $113,694.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 153,350 shares of company stock valued at $462,609. 16.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

ARC Document Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 89,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.33. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.12%.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.