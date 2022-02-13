Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average is $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.92%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ares Management stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Ares Management worth $46,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

