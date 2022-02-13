Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARBK. Compass Point started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.