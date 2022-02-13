Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 28.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

NYSE AHH opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

