Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:ARRW opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRW. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

