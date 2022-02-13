Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 3,009 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 60.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 41.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 55.0% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 118.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $104.27. The company has a market cap of $859.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.86. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $81.42 and a one year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

