Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 60,895 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,895 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 354,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of HT opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.