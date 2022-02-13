Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,293,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,628,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 188,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 171,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,725,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACEL opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.16. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $300,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $132,911.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

