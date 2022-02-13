Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,879,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 65,253 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Shares of EC opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

