ASGN Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ASGN in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Get ASGN alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $108.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a 1-year low of $89.33 and a 1-year high of $131.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in ASGN by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.