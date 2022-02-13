Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 1,014.6% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMGLF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Asiamet Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

Asiamet Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio include BKM Copper, BKZ Polymetallic, and Beutong Copper Gold. The company was founded on October 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

