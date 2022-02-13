Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 1,014.6% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KMGLF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Asiamet Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
Asiamet Resources Company Profile
