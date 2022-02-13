AssetMark Financial (AMK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMK stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 792.33 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 63.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

