Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.93. The stock had a trading volume of 508,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. Assurant’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,398,000 after purchasing an additional 155,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,405,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,498,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

