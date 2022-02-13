Assurant, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.87.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $161.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day moving average of $159.45. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant has a one year low of $121.55 and a one year high of $172.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

