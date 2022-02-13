Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,663,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,468,000 after purchasing an additional 556,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 620,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 33,547 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 77,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

AGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.17. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

