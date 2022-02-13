AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Upgraded by DZ Bank to Hold

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was upgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of AZN opened at $58.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,798,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 66,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

