ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Down 77.6% in January

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the January 15th total of 337,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 29.26%.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

