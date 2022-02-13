Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 159.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATER. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.
ATER opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aterian has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $48.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
