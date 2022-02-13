Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Down 79.2% in January

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the January 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATLKY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.00.

ATLKY opened at $53.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.09. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $53.38 and a 52-week high of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

