Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Holdings Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $18,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

