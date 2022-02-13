AtriCure (ATRC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect AtriCure to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATRC stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 1.16.

ATRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

