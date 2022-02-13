Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Trading 3.7% Higher

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.10. 5,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 34,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Augmedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.
Augmedix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUGX)
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.
