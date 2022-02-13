Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 20.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

ACB opened at $4.49 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $891.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.