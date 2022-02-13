Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Given “Hold” Rating at Piper Sandler

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

ACB has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

ACB opened at C$5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.04. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$4.74 and a 1 year high of C$18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

