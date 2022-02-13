Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in AON were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 327.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $50,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,144. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.60. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

