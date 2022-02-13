Aurora Investment Counsel Raises Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ichor were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ichor in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICHR traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. 361,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,526. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,720. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

