Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 1,649 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LSI traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.39. 412,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,337. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.59 and a 200 day moving average of $130.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 141.34%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.11.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.