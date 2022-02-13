Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 4,917 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kforce were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kforce by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kforce by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,231,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFRC stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.90. 111,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,573. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

