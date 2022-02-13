Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 43.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 108,204 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1.7% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 155,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $420,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 2.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 250,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 57.7% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEAC stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

