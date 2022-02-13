Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $112.26, but opened at $116.51. Avalara shares last traded at $111.51, with a volume of 26,683 shares.

The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. TheStreet lowered Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $385,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,540,959. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,704,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

