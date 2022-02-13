AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of AVEVF remained flat at $$39.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

