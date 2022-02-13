Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVNW. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $28.50 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $43.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $319.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 31,900.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 402.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 395,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aviat Networks by 266.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 41,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aviat Networks by 12,619.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 70,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

