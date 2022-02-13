Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

RNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,691,000 after purchasing an additional 779,336 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,967,000 after purchasing an additional 655,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after acquiring an additional 512,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,434,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

