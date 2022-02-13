Avis Budget Group (CAR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $181.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09.
In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have commented on CAR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.
Avis Budget Group Company Profile
Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.
