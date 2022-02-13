Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Short Interest Update

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVXF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. Avivagen has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.18.

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

