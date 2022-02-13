Axa S.A. Grows Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,931 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Magna International by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Magna International by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.65 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.28. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

