Axa S.A. Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.