Axa S.A. Sells 65,968 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 28.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,968 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1,338.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 32,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 136.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 2.77. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $57.20.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,835. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

