Axa S.A. Trims Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,213,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 31,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $540.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $605.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.36. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $346.49 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 36.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total value of $6,609,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,354 shares of company stock valued at $12,702,993 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $433.20.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

