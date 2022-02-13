Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.18.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

