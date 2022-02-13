AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a market cap of $312.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.22. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AXT by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 867,100 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,128,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in AXT by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AXT by 394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 165,394 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

