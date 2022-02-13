Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AZYO opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, insider Thomas Englese purchased 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. purchased 412,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $1,749,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZYO. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 113.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

