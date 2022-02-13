Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Update

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Azrieli Group stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. Azrieli Group has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.50.
About Azrieli Group
